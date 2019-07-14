Report and photos by Bob Caico at ringside

Ukrainian Lyubomyr Pinchuk (11-1-1) of Pittsburgh won the vacant ABF Continental Cruiserweight title when he scored a majority decision over Johnnie Langston (7-1) of Sarasota, FL in an absolute war at the Carnegie Music Hall in Homestead, PA. The card was promoted by Mike McSorley’s Integrity Fighter Management LLC.

In the third round Pinchuk had Langston at his mercy and in serious trouble but couldn’t put his tired opponent away. Langston stayed in the fight with powerful counter punches that made Pinchuk cautious at times when he looked like he was ready to take control. Both fighters bled from cuts that were caused by punches and clashes of heads but not serious enough to bother either man. The two fighters continued to pound each other round after round until the final bell at the end of the eighth stanza. The scores were 77-75, 77-75 and 76-76 for the new ABF belt holder.

Fellow Ukraine countryman who also makes his home in Pittsburgh Oleg Dovhun (9-0) himself captured a vacant ABF Continental belt with a unanimous eight-round decision over Vincent Jennings (6-8-2) of Kentwood, MI by scores of 80-72, 80-72 and 79-73. Dovhun used a workman like outing to frustrate the game Jennings to capture the super bantamweight belt.

Ryzimmeon Ford of Alliance, Ohio scored a lighting quick stoppage over Shawn Rall (0-3) of Ohio. Many at ringside missed what punch it was but everyone knew where it landed, right on the liver of Rall who dropped to a knee. Rall tried to rise but his body would not let him. Time of the knockout was 1:27 of the first round for the now 2-0 lightweight, both wins by stoppage.

Kelvin Smith (2-2) of Pittsburgh started slow but came on in the final three rounds to take a unanimous decision over Edward Hatler (1-1) of Corydon, Indiana in a four-round lightweight bout. Scores were 39-36, 39-36 and 40-36.

Super welterweight Danny Rosenberger (6-7-4) of Youngstown, OH defeated Justin Johnson (6-21-6) of Pittsburgh by scores of 39-35, 38-36 and 40-36 to win unanimous in the four round bout.

Darryl Bunting (4-5-2) of Asbury Park, NJ stunned Latiss Norman (3-4) of East Cleveland, OH when he scored a stoppage in a super middleweight four rounder. Norman was in control of the fight until a body punch dropped Norman to a knee. He was able to beat the count but was bent over at the waist forcing referee Ernie Shariff to stop the fight at 2:25 of round three.

Heavyweight Randy Wachacha evened his record at 1-1 as he dropped Mike Manna (3-2) of Pittsburgh twice in the first round. Several bombs to the head and body forced Manna to take a knee, the second time he took a knee caused the referee to stop the bout after 2:16 gone in the round.

