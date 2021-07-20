WBC super featherweight world champion Oscar Valdez authored a title-winning knockout for the ages in February over Miguel Berchelt. For his encore — and the first defense of his title — the undefeated two-time Mexican Olympian will make his desert homecoming. Valdez (29-0, 23 KOs) will look to make it 30 for 30 against undefeated 2016 Brazilian Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceição (16-0, 8 KOs) on Friday, September 10 from the AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol in Tucson, Arizona. Valdez and Conceição fought as amateurs in the gold medal match of the 2009 Pan American Games, with Conceição prevailing by a single point.
In the 10-round co-feature, undefeated junior lightweight star Gabriel Flores Jr., from Stockton, California, will fight Mexican veteran Luis Alberto Lopez. Valdez-Conceição and Flores Jr.-Lopez will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+.
Valdez definitely not taking an easy fight after that herculean fight he had against Berchelt. Robson with an impressive amateur record of f 405–15 and gold medalist will give Valdez a very good fight. Don’t count Robson out…
This is definitely a dangerous fight for Valdez. Seen a few times where guys give someone problems in the amateurs and, regardless of where they go as pros, they still end up giving them problems. Valdez will definitely be the fave, but I’m thinking a lot of people will place money on Conceicao.
Awesome. Valdez is now fighting the #15 contender and a Top Rank fighter!!! Lmao
This is kind of like Terrence Crawford fighting Josh Taylor 140 lb champ and Jose Zepeda 140 lb contender. Also Top Rank fighters. PS Crawford is the 147 lb champions lol