Puello, Rubio, Rosa, Astuvilca make weight Alberto Puello 140 vs. Jesus Antonio Rubio 140

(WBA interim super lightweight title) Erick “Mini-Pacman” Rosa 104.6 vs. Ricardo Astuvilca 105

(WBA interim minimumweight title) Venue: Pabellon de Volleyball Centro Olimpico, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Promoter: Shuan Boxing Promotion

TV: DNSport and Shuan Boxing Channel Nunez-Aguilar collide July 29 Valdez-Conceição set for Sept 10

