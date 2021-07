A match-up between Mexican featherweights Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez (21-1, 21 KOs) and Jonathan “El Fenix” Aguilar (20-10, 15 KOs) will headline the next installment of RJJ Boxing on UFC Fightpass on July 29th at Benito Juarez Auditorium in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico.

In the co-featured event, super featherweight Jose “Checke Choryboy” Valenzuela (10-3, 4 KOs) takes on an opponent from the same state of Sonora, Jose Luis “Cuate” Vazquez (12-2, 5 KOs), in a rivalry fight.