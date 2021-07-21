By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australian boxing promoter Bill Treacy has sadly passed away at the age of 74 years in Sydney on Monday after a long illness. Bill promoted and managed former IBF and WBA middleweight champion Daniel Geale and also promoted former IBF light welterweight champion Lovemore Ndou and former IBF featherweight champion Billy Dib.

Treacy owned the Grange Old School gym at Smeaton Grange which was managed by Garrie Francisco with head trainer Graham Shaw. Kevin Holland was in charge of the boxing equipment. Bill promoted IBF world championship bouts in Sydney, New South Wales, Hobart, Tasmania, and Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Bill worked successfully with leading American boxing agent Gary Shaw during the world championship reign of Daniel Geale which would lead to bouts with Miguel Cotto and Gennady Golovkin in the USA.

Former world-rated light middleweight Rob Medley was a favorite of Bill’s who he promoted in an IBO title bout. Medley was chief sparring partner to Daniel Geale when he challenged for the IBF middleweight crown against Sebastian Sylvester and WBA middleweight championship against Felix Sturm successfully in Germany.

In Atlantic City during 2013, Treacy co-promoted the IBF middleweight championship bout between champion Daniel Geale and challenger Darren Barker with Eddie Hearn, Greg Cohen and Gary Shaw.

Treacy promoted many of the stars of Australian boxing including Shannan Taylor, Sakio Bika, Paul Gallen, Ryan Waters, Tommy Browne, Davey Browne, Mathew Paulley Lenny Zappavigna, Anthony Mundine, Gairy StClaire, Jake Carr, Renold Quinlan, Garth Wood, Jarred Fletcher, Josh Clenshaw, Dominic Vea, Lucas Browne, Junior Talipeau, Nader Hamdan, Jamie Pittman, Ranee Ganoy, and Steve Casserley.

A memorial service will be held for Bill Treacy after COVID-19 restrictions have finished in Sydney.