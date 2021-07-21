WBC/WBA/WBO super welterweight champion Canelo Alvarez and IBF champion Caleb Plant are getting closer to an agreement for a September 18 showdown for the undisputed 168lb title. Canelo would be moving off DAZN and returning to pay-per-view via the FOX network. It was known that options were an issue at one point. Las Vegas is expected to be the host city.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
ALL RIGHT !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Not interested Canelo Will be undisputed Champion September 18th then let’s see what he does next
I think Plant has the style to be competitive for the first 7-8 rounds for sure. I imagine it will be rough for him after that. Can’t imagine a decision going against Canelo if Plant manages to make it to the finish line, no matter what happens in the fight…
USFBULLS: i agree with ya bud. BUT, I think that Plant being very slick and quick has the style to really make Canelo work just as Saunders did. The downfall is I don’t think Plant has enough pop to keep Canelo off of him. I do agree with your 7-8 rounds of competitiveness for sure. I feel a stoppage coming on from round 8 or 9.
Tony, well said. Canelo will walk down Plant as the fight progresses. That being said, Canelo wins on a TKO or UD.
I’m a little disappointed at how long it is taking to make a decision already. Obviously Canelo and his team want this fight to happen. I guess Plant’s team/promotion company isn’t so sure and is going to milk every cent they can from him. I miss the old days of “Hey ur the champ, and i’m the champ. Lets fight and see who’s better. Shake my hand and it’s a done deal”
I agree Tony. Fighters are way too concerned about who is getting more or satisfying a sense of financial worth then they are about fighting the best and proving who is best. Of course money is important but when one is being offered millions of dollars to fight boxing’s biggest star to me it should be a “no brainer”. I mean if I am getting in the low millions at best per fight and now I can make at least 4 times as much as I have ever made to be on the biggest possible stage…I cannot figure out what is left to discuss. I would be scared of having an opportunity like that pass me by.
Canelo will steam roll though Plant as soon as he wants. He’ll carry Plant for a while and make it entertaining. In no way does Plant have enough power to crack an egg or even make Canelo stumble.
Plant will school Canelo for 12! It will be another Mayweather vs Canelo.
Just like Billy Joe eh?
Canelo will go right through Plant. Not enough power.
Yep, agreed.
BENAVIDEZ PLEASE!!!
This is the most one sided title unification in history – Caleb Plant is the Chavez Jr of the 168 division. It’s not Canelos fault but this fight sucks, buggest ppv mismatch in 3 decades since Tyson was fighting McNeely
Plant won’t win but he is a legit world class talent with real amateur pedigree. Takes his craft seriously and enters the ring well conditioned and prepared, he is polar opposite Chavez Jr.. Where do some of you guys get this stupid stuff? Its not a mismatch, its a fight that Canelo should win, but that doesn’t make it a mismatch. Plant has the style, quickness, and grit to make it interesting.
Yep…… and I totally think Plant can win this fight. I bet by round 8 Caleb Plant is up big on the cards.
Easy work for Canelo. Plant just holding the belt that Canelo needs to make history for a few more months.
After Canelo buries Plant in the KO canvas (no water added), I hope the Canelo train and the Benavidez train cause a big 168 pound explosion in Texas. But first, Benavidez must KTFO or TKO Uzcategui (as expected). Let’s also hope Benavidez can hold his weight for 168, in a healthy manner.
As for Plant, he has a lifetime opportunity, so he better not leave chicken feathers at the bargaining table.