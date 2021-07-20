Anthony Joshua tours the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after the announcement that his next fight will be there on September 25th against Oleksandr Usyk for the unified heavyweight championship of the world.
Can’t wait! Usyk with the tools to defeat AJ, AJ with the talent to defeat Usyk. Who you got?
Can’t see Usyk beating AJ simply for the reason that he’s too small. Both men have excellent amateur pedigrees and Usyk’s lack of power will be his downfall. For the record, I don’t think AJ is a world beater by any stretch and can easily lose to Fury, a motivated Ruiz, or even Wilder because of his suspect chin. I just think Usyk is the perfect opponent for him.
this is a risky fight for AJ, but I think he wins. He isn’t really given enough respect for his all round arsenal. He has quick hands and power. Nice combinations as well. I think against Usyk, he won’t be too gun shy and i think he lands the shots he needs to. Really good fight. Respect to AJ for continuing to take these banana skin fights
I haven’t been really impressed with Usyk since he’s been at heavyweight. I’m a fan and I was actually hoping that AJ – Fury would have come off, so Usyk would have gotten another fight at the weight. But as it is, I’ll be rooting for Usyk, but I think Joshua wil beat him 8-4, 9-3 ish.