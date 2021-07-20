Shot of the Day Anthony Joshua tours the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after the announcement that his next fight will be there on September 25th against Oleksandr Usyk for the unified heavyweight championship of the world. Valdez-Conceição set for Sept 10 Late Results from Chicago

