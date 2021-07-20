After nearly a two-year absence, Hitz Boxing returned with an entertaining card in front of a huge and enthusiastic at the Jennie Finch Stadium in Rosemont, Illinois. “The layoff made us recharge our batteries and the show was a draw. It was refreshing to see a large turnout, despite not having a huge name on the card. This speaks well for the future of our program,” said promoter Bobby Hitz.

In a mild upset, cruiserweight Chris Chatman (16-11-1) scored a six-round split decision over local favorite Mike Gavronski (26-5-1) in the most notable bout.

In the opening bout, Olivia Curry (2-0) won a four-round majority decision over Miranda Barber (1-2) in a middleweight contest. The fight was full of action as each fighter left everything in the ring. Curry won by scores of 40-36, 39-37 and 38-38.

In the evening’s final bout, Caleb Hernandez stopped Mike Montoya in round four of a scheduled six-round super middleweight bout.

In round three, Montoya took a knee. Later in the round, Hernandez was docked a point for hitting on the break.

In round four, Hernandez rocked Montoya with an uppercut, and then put him down with a hard flurry. It was another flurry that forced a ref stoppage at 2:42. It was learned that Montoya dislocated his shoulder during the fight.

Hernandez is now 6-0 with six knockouts. Montoya is 8-4-1.

Simon Buetnner won a four-round majority decision over James Ballard in a light heavyweight contest.

Buettner won by scores of 40-36, 39-37 and 38-38 to raise his mark to 8-1. Ballard falls to 10-3.

There were fireworks both in and out of the ring during a light heavyweight bout that saw Robin Safar score a fifth round stoppage over Josue Obando in a scheduled eight-round affair.

The was an actual fireworks display that was going on for much of the fight.

In round five, Safar landed a crushing right to the jaw that backed Obando onto the ropes. Safar followed up with five unanswered blows, and the fight was stopped at 1:17.

Safar of Sweden is now 12-0 with nine knockouts. Obando of Mexico drops to 20-30-2.

Jimmy Quiter remained undefeated with a third round stoppage of James Warfield in a scheduled four-round light heavyweight bout.

In round one, a clash of heads caused a cut on the forehead of Warfield. In round three, Quiter hurt Warfield with a series of punches. A follow up flurry on the ropes forced a referee stoppage at 1:46.

Quiter is now 4-0 with four knockouts. Warfield falls to 0-2.

In an entertaining lightweight fight, Angel Barrera remained undefeated with a four-round majority decision over Daniel Buenaventura.

This fight was considered The Fight of the Night, as the two stood toe-to-toe for the entire four round contest. If both guys continue to develop, Hitz is already thinking about a rematch with bigger stakes down the road.

Barrera won by scores of 40-36, 39-37 and 38-38 to raise his mark to 2-0. Buenaventura is 2-3.