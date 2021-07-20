By Gabriel F. Cordero

Former WBA and IBF cruiserweight world champion Murat Gassiev (27-1, 20 KOs), now competing at heavyweight, takes on Michael Wallisch (22-4, 15 KOs) on Thursday at the Dynamo Volleyball Arena in Moscow, Russia. The ten-rounder will be for the vacant WBA Asia title.

The card also features Olympic medalists Mikhail Aloyan and Vladimir Nikitin. WBA gold lightweight beltholder Aloyan (6-1, 1 KO) has a ten-rounder against Yohana Mchanya (12-2, 10 KOs), while Michael Conlan rival Nikitin (4-1-1, 0 KOs) will meet late sub Rauf Aghayev (31-9, 14 KOs) in an eight round featherweight bout.