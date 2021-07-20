July 20, 2021
Boxing News

Ex-champ Gassiev in action Thursday

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Former WBA and IBF cruiserweight world champion Murat Gassiev (27-1, 20 KOs), now competing at heavyweight, takes on Michael Wallisch (22-4, 15 KOs) on Thursday at the Dynamo Volleyball Arena in Moscow, Russia. The ten-rounder will be for the vacant WBA Asia title.

The card also features Olympic medalists Mikhail Aloyan and Vladimir Nikitin. WBA gold lightweight beltholder Aloyan (6-1, 1 KO) has a ten-rounder against Yohana Mchanya (12-2, 10 KOs), while Michael Conlan rival Nikitin (4-1-1, 0 KOs) will meet late sub Rauf Aghayev (31-9, 14 KOs) in an eight round featherweight bout.

WBO #2 Liam Paro Returns Saturday

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Wonder what version of Gassiev we are going to see. Hope he has himself motivated and together again.

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: