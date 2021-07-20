July 20, 2021
WBO #2 Liam Paro Returns Saturday

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #2 light welterweight Liam “Prodigy” Paro (20-0, 13 KOs) returns to the ring against Steve “Timorese Terror” Gago (12-1, 5 KOs) on Saturday with the IBF International title and WBO Global titles up for grabs at the Eatons Hotel, Eatons Hill, Queensland, Australia.

Paro is coming off a seven round stoppage of Terry Tzouramanis in March.

In 2020 Paro stopped James Chereji of Romania in eight rounds and in 2019 he outscored Hwang Kil Kim of South Korea. Respected Brisbane promoter Angelo DiCarlo is the manager of Paro.

Gogo stopped Geisler AP in six rounds in 2020 in what was his last ring appearance. Gago is managed by Tony Tolj of Perth.

