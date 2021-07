Undefeated lightweight prospect, Ruben “Ace” Torres (11-0, 9 KOs) will headline Thompson Boxing’s “We. Are. Back.” card on Saturday, August 14th, 2021. Torres will be taking on Richard “Diamante” Zamora (19-4, 12 KOs) in a scheduled eight-rounder at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, California.

540 days after their last live event, this will be Thompson Boxing’s first show with fans in attendance.