Heavyweight Carlos Takam has fired a warning shot to Joe Joyce ahead of their heavyweight showdown on Saturday night, warning the British Olympian that he intends to put the first dent in his perfect professional record at the SSE Arena, Wembley.

Takam has the impression that he has been drafted in as ‘an opponent’ for Joyce to set Joyce up to face the winner of Anthony Joshua-Oleksandr Usyk for the WBO world title.

“Hey boy! What’s up Joyce?,” said Takam in a direct message Joyce. “I hope you are ready for this fight because I’ve come here to win. On Saturday you won’t beat me, I’m sorry. This is my time. This is Carlos Takam time and I’m going to beat your guy!

“I will see you on Saturday night Joe and I am here to win, not to lose. See you boy, I am ready for the win, definitely.”

The fighting talk from the Frenchman was backed up by Joyce’s promoter Frank Warren, who knows he has imported a top-notch heavyweight to test his man at the highest level.

“He’s a seasoned performer who comes to fight and you know that his and Joe’s styles will make a fight,” said the Hall of Fame fight maker. “He will come at Joe and that will suit Joe, I think, and he will have to be at his best and he will have to do it better than the other guys did like Joshua and Chisora.

“That is how I look at it but, I repeat myself again, he has only had 12 fights and this is a big step up where a win will see him keep his mandatory position to fight the winner out of Joshua-Usyk taking place in September. I think the fight will be ordered pretty soon after that.

“Joe has been in with tough guys right from the start because of his age and he has done that, but you can still see there are things he needs to do and work on. I think that Takam will be another good name for his record and it will be another great experience for Joe.

“They are big guys who will be throwing bombs at each other and Joe has got a good chin. Takam does come to fight, he throws shots and I can tell you from talking to his team, they fancy the job.”