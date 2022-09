In an interesting interview, WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion said he wants to fight WBC champion Tyson Fury, then Canelo Alvarez, before finishing his career with a farewell fight in Ukraine.

[On fighting Tyson Fury] “I only need to beat him. Then that’s it. Time to retire.”

[On fighting Canelo Alvarez] “He wanted to fight with me. But it will be a freak fight, just for the sake of making money.”

