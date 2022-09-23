Results from Newark, New Jersey Unbeaten welterweight Jahir Tucker (9-0, 5 KOs) outscored Jose Luis Sanchez (11-3-1, 4 KOs) over eight rounds by scores of 80-72, 80-72, 79-73. Featherweight Misael Lopez (14-1, 5 KOs) took an eight round unanimous decision over Orlando Gonzalez (18-2, 11 KOs). Scores were 78-74, 79-73, 77-75 Lopez. Unbeaten Jr. featherweight Floyd “Cashflow: Diaz (7-0, 2 KOs) outscored tough Juan Hernandez (2-2-1, 0 KOs) over six. Diaz dropped Hernandez in round three. In a rematch, welterweights Jaylan Phillips (1-2-2, 1 KO) and Antoine Cobb (1-0-2, 1 KOs) battled to a four round draw. Their first clash was a draw also. Usyk targets Fury, then Canelo! Like this: Like Loading...

