Unbeaten welterweight Jahir Tucker (9-0, 5 KOs) outscored Jose Luis Sanchez (11-3-1, 4 KOs) over eight rounds by scores of 80-72, 80-72, 79-73.
Featherweight Misael Lopez (14-1, 5 KOs) took an eight round unanimous decision over Orlando Gonzalez (18-2, 11 KOs). Scores were 78-74, 79-73, 77-75 Lopez.
Unbeaten Jr. featherweight Floyd “Cashflow: Diaz (7-0, 2 KOs) outscored tough Juan Hernandez (2-2-1, 0 KOs) over six. Diaz dropped Hernandez in round three.
In a rematch, welterweights Jaylan Phillips (1-2-2, 1 KO) and Antoine Cobb (1-0-2, 1 KOs) battled to a four round draw. Their first clash was a draw also.