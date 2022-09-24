Former two-division world champion Shakur Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) scored a one-sided twelve round unanimous decision over Robson Conceição (17-2, 8 KOs) on Friday night before a record crowd of 10,107 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Stevenson walked down Conceição all night, dropping him in round four. Stevenson was deducted a point for throwing Conceição to the canvas in round nine. Scores were 117-109, 118-108, 117-109.

Stevenson missed the 130-pound weight limit by 1.6 pounds on Thursday and was stripped of his WBC and WBO world titles, so only Conceição was eligible to win the titles with a victory.

“I had a long week,” stated Stevenson afterward. “I killed myself to make weight. All I want to do is come in here and perform. I did everything I could to do that.

“I’m just a dominating individual. With me versus him, the ref, I did everything I could to try and beat {Conceicao} up as much as I could. He held me the whole night, but I did everything I could. I think he was doing a lot of holding whenever I was getting on the inside. As soon as I got on the inside, he grabbed me.

“We gotta fight the champ. Me and Devin {Haney}, we could lock in. After he fights Kambosos, let’s get it on…I’ll fight Lomachenko, too!”

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum added, “Shakur was marvelous as always, and he was in there tonight against a tough fighter in Robson Conceicao. There are so many great fights for Shakur at lightweight. The Newark crowd was spectacular, and we look forward to many more great fight nights in this arena.”