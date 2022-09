Weights from Nottingham, England Maxi Hughes 134.4 vs. Kid Galahad 134.7

(IBO lightweight title) Hannah Rankin 153.4 vs. Terri Harper 152

(WBA female super welterweight title) Solomon Dacres 229.4 vs. Ariel Esteban Bracamonte 305.5

Cheavon Clarke 199.3 vs. Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky 197.5

Cyrus Pattinson 146.4 vs. Jorick Luisetto 147

Junaid Bostan 154.9 vs. Anas Isarti 153.6

Rhiannon Dixon 134.8 vs. Edina Kiss 134.4

Mohammed Sameer 158.8 vs. Dale Arrowsmith 159.1 Venue: Nottingham Arena, Nottingham, England

Promoter: Matchroom

Joyce outweighs Parker by 16 pounds

