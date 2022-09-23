Joyce outweighs Parker by 16 pounds Joe Joyce 271.4 vs. Joseph Parker 255.25

(WBO interim heavyweight title) Amanda Serrano 124.5 vs. Sarah Mahfoud 124.6

(WBC/IBF/WBO female featherweight titles) Michael Magnesi 129 vs. Anthony Cacace 129.5

(IBO super featherweight title) Ekow Essuman 146.25 vs. Samuel Antwi 145.6

(British/C’wealth welterweight title) Raven Chapman 125.25 vs. Jorgelina Guanini 124.1

Nathan Heaney 160 vs. Jack Flatley 159.1

Mark Heffron 169.25 vs. Martin Bulacio 168 Venue: AO Arena in Manchester, England

Promoter: Queensberry Promotions

Venue: AO Arena in Manchester, England

Promoter: Queensberry Promotions

TV: ESPN+

