Joe Joyce 271.4 vs. Joseph Parker 255.25
(WBO interim heavyweight title)
Amanda Serrano 124.5 vs. Sarah Mahfoud 124.6
(WBC/IBF/WBO female featherweight titles)
Michael Magnesi 129 vs. Anthony Cacace 129.5
(IBO super featherweight title)
Ekow Essuman 146.25 vs. Samuel Antwi 145.6
(British/C’wealth welterweight title)
Raven Chapman 125.25 vs. Jorgelina Guanini 124.1
Nathan Heaney 160 vs. Jack Flatley 159.1
Mark Heffron 169.25 vs. Martin Bulacio 168
Venue: AO Arena in Manchester, England
Promoter: Queensberry Promotions
TV: ESPN+
Looking forward to seeing how Amanda Serrano looks after that tremendous performance against Taylor which I personally thought she won?!
The heaviest both Joyce and Parker have weighed in. Especially Parker, he looks so heavy. Could still be a good fight as Joyce won’t let up on the pressure. Well hope so, let’s see.
I probably would have gone the other way if I was Parker and tried to come in lighter, given how slow Joyce can be.
For sure
somethings outta whack here Joyce looks like hes six foot six or seven but listed at six foot four? is he heightening?
Wiki and Boxrec both call him 6’6.
The Same old faces It’s getting boring now.