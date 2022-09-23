By Ron Jackson

Veteran 37-year-old Jackson Chauke from Gauteng retained the South African flyweight title with a unanimous 12 round points decision against Sinethemba Kotana of the Eastern Cape at the Galleria in Sandton on Thursday night. The scores 118-110, 116-114 and 116-112.

The more experienced champion improved his record to 22-1-2, 15 KOs, and the gutsy challenger saw his record drop 8-3-2, 5 KOs.

The younger Kotana (50.75kg) made a fast start possibly wining the opening two rounds.

However, the champion (50.50kg) picked up the pace through rounds three to seven as he backed up the challenger to score with stinging shots to the head and body.

Kotana came back into the fight as the champion began to slow down and had a good round eight.

However, the more experienced Chauke with his cleaner shots emerged as the winner after twelve entertaining rounds.

BANGILE NYANGANI RETAINS SA TITLE WITH WIDE MARGINS

On the same card Bangile Nyangani (13-1-1, 6 KOs) retained his South African mini-flyweight title when he completely outboxed Gaveni Nkwenteni (6-4-1, 5 KOs) over twelve rounds. The scores were 120-108 and 119-109 twice.

The challenger was unable to get into the fight as the slick Nyangani was in control throughout and won every round.

UNDERCARD

Former South African super middleweight champion Rowan Campbell was completely outscored by Luvuyo Sizani who won on points over eight rounds in a light heavyweight bout. The scores were 79-70, 78-74 and 76-73.

Lightweight: Darrin Rossouw W tko 5 Sheldon Schulz

Light heavyweight: Patrick Mukula W tko 3 Simon Tchetha