Weights from Essington, PA Nahir Albright 137 vs. Estivan Falcao 137

Romuel Cruz 122.3 vs. Roberto Pucheta 121.4

Dominique Mayfield 263 vs. Jonathan Wiles 206

Erron Peterson 160 vs. Igor Pesterev 158.2

Mark Dawson 154.2 vs. Vincent Floyd 154.2

Famous Wilson 161 vs. Tyler Jacques 161

Marvelous Corbin 142 vs. Kaywann Sistrunk 146 Venue: Clarion Hotel, Essington, PA

Promoter: RDR Promotions

Stream: www.BXNGTV.com | 1st Bell: 7 PM ET Weights from Miami Like this: Like Loading...

