Unified WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) will defend his titles against former champion Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on August 20. Usyk-Joshua 2 is billed as ‘Rage on the Red Sea.’
Oleksandr Usyk: “I have a goal, with the help of the Lord I will complete my mission!”
Anthony Joshua: “A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter and I am the happiest and most motivated I have been.”
An announcement on tickets will come soon.
Usyk is much smaller but seems way more dedicated than Joshua…
This is why it was so curious to see AJ’s tactics in the first fight.