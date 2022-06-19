Unified WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) will defend his titles against former champion Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on August 20. Usyk-Joshua 2 is billed as ‘Rage on the Red Sea.’

Oleksandr Usyk: “I have a goal, with the help of the Lord I will complete my mission!”

Anthony Joshua: “A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter and I am the happiest and most motivated I have been.”

An announcement on tickets will come soon.