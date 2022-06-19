June 19, 2022
Boxing News

Usyk-Joshua date finalized: August 20

Unified WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) will defend his titles against former champion Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on August 20. Usyk-Joshua 2 is billed as ‘Rage on the Red Sea.’

Oleksandr Usyk: “I have a goal, with the help of the Lord I will complete my mission!”

Anthony Joshua: “A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter and I am the happiest and most motivated I have been.”

An announcement on tickets will come soon.

Mark "Baby Boy" Barriga hits Kissimmee
Mexico City breaks Guinness World Record

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >