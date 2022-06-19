WBO #8 light flyweight Mark Anthony “Baby Boy” Barriga has officially landed in Kissimmee, Florida, ahead of his WBO world title clash this Friday, June 24th against world champion Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez live from Osceola Heritage Park and streamed worldwide on the Probox TV app.

Barriga is looking to dethrone the only world champion Puerto Rico has at the moment. The last Filipino to accomplish the feat was Jerwin Ancajas UD win over then-champion McJoe Arroyo back in 2016.

“We are delighted to bring this great world title fight to the fight fans of Kissimmee” notes Felix “Tuto” Zabala President of All Star Boxing “Friday June 24th will be an electric night of boxing featuring a great all around card with some of boxing’s future stars along with high caliber matches to round off the undercard.”

Limited tickets remain by visiting Ticketmaster.com or at the box office in Osceola Heritage Park. Doors open 7PM First Bell 7:30PM.