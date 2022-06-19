Mexico City’s Zocalo was adorned in the colors of the Mexican flag, as today 14,299 people completed a mega boxing class directed by female boxing stars Ana María Torres, Jackie Nava and Mariana Juárez plus NABF champion David Picasso.

This Guinness Record previously belonged to Moscow since 2017, but now it’s been broken.

Guinness representatives Carlos Tapia Rojas and Alfredo Arista together with the honorary witnesses, the president of the City Boxing Commission from Mexico, Ciro Nucci and Fernando Romero, confirmed the record and presented the certificate.

A host of world champions attended and participated during this massive class including Andy Ruiz, Jacky Nava, Oscar Valdéz and Erik Morales who walked out the front door of the Old Town Hall wearing the iconic green and gold belt which will be presented to the Head of Government as a memory and testimony of this historic day.

In addition, a large number of ring heroes attended including Chiquita Gonzalez, Carlos Zarate, Lupe Pintor, Bazooka Limon, Pipino Cuevas, being more than 60 boxing greats who participated.