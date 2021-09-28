WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is back in Ukraine. It was confirmed at a press conference that Team Joshua will exercise the rematch clause and that the return match could happen around February of next year.
The champ stated, “You didn’t see the best Usyk. I can be much better.”
As for unifying the titles, Usyk stated, “I don’t want to wait 2-3 years for the WBC belt. That’s a lot. But there can only be talk of unifying the belts after Tyson Fury boxes with Wilder and they determine the champion, and after our rematch with Anthony.
“As a Ukrainian, I also want to punch Tyson Fury in the face.”
Usyk is expecting to receive all his new belts within about three weeks.
In the meantime, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko presented Usyk with one of his spare WBC belts. The pair then Facetimed WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman.
Usyk will be more dominant in the rematch. I hope Joshua tries to attack/bully/impose his size…usyk will counter.
Thats why we watch the fights. The fight hasn’t even been made yet. Who says Usyk doesn’t get a condition to effect his lungs or legs in the next few couple months. I know you guys feel all cherry inside coming up with these “perfect” scenarios.
I feel Fury would be a whole new level of opposition against Usyk than Joshua. Fury is a large man who can box! One thing is for sure; Fury is NO Joshua and Joshua is no Fury. Fury would have ring smarts as a boxer to keep Usyk honest on the outside more often than Joshua could do. That being said, I feel Fury would beat Usyk on points.
Fury would be busier with his jab than AJ was on Saturday, I believe, and would control the distance. If Usyk wins the rematch and Fury comes available (both may have mandatories), I’m sure Usyk would welcome the opportunity to build on his legacy.
Agreed. Here’s the important thing to note, who wouldn’t want to watch the fight? I’d expect Fury to win, but I also expected Joshua to win. I just want to see top guys fighting… so Usyk v Fury makes a lot of sense to me.
“In the meantime, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko presented Usyk with one of his spare WBC belts. The pair then Facetimed WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman.” LOL I love boxing! LOL