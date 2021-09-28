WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is back in Ukraine. It was confirmed at a press conference that Team Joshua will exercise the rematch clause and that the return match could happen around February of next year.

The champ stated, “You didn’t see the best Usyk. I can be much better.”

As for unifying the titles, Usyk stated, “I don’t want to wait 2-3 years for the WBC belt. That’s a lot. But there can only be talk of unifying the belts after Tyson Fury boxes with Wilder and they determine the champion, and after our rematch with Anthony.

“As a Ukrainian, I also want to punch Tyson Fury in the face.”

Usyk is expecting to receive all his new belts within about three weeks.

In the meantime, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko presented Usyk with one of his spare WBC belts. The pair then Facetimed WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman.