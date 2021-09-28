Union Boxing won the Purse Bid to promote the mandatory bout between the World Boxing Association (WBA) flyweight champion, Artem Dalakian, from Ukraine, and the Panamanian challenger Luis “Nica” Concepcion. The bidding took place this Monday, September 27 via zoom and Union Boxing offered the highest figure with USD $301,000.00 to win the rights to promote the 112 lbs. bout.

The promoter gave three possible dates for the fight, November 13, November 20 and November 27, all based in Kiev. The purse will have a 55% split for champion Dalakian, while 45% will go to challenger Concepcion. The winning company has 20 days to send the signed contracts from both boxers for the fight.