September 28, 2021
Boxing News

Dalakian-Concepcion Purse Bid Results

Union Boxing won the Purse Bid to promote the mandatory bout between the World Boxing Association (WBA) flyweight champion, Artem Dalakian, from Ukraine, and the Panamanian challenger Luis “Nica” Concepcion. The bidding took place this Monday, September 27 via zoom and Union Boxing offered the highest figure with USD $301,000.00 to win the rights to promote the 112 lbs. bout.

The promoter gave three possible dates for the fight, November 13, November 20 and November 27, all based in Kiev. The purse will have a 55% split for champion Dalakian, while 45% will go to challenger Concepcion. The winning company has 20 days to send the signed contracts from both boxers for the fight.

Usyk: I can be much better
Efe Ajagba Update

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>