Nigerian Olympian Efe Ajagba is completing final preparations for his showdown with Cuban foe Frank Sanchez on October 9 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The bout will be featured on the all-heavyweight undercard of the Fury vs. Wilder III PPV.

The 6-6 power puncher views Sanchez as a very skilled fighter and he has been working closely with trainer Kay Koroma and his team in preparation their October 9 contest. Ajagba resumed training camp near his Houston-area home last month following the card’s postponement and has moved camp to Las Vegas to complete his final preparation.

Like many of the fighters on the card, the fight postponement was difficult for Ajagba but a special delivery brightened the early days of the delay. Ajagba and his girlfriend Tiya welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Tahari, in early August. Ajagba treasures being a father and says that playing with his son, Tiyon, is one of his favorite pastimes when he’s not training and he’s enjoyed spending precious time with his baby girl since her arrival.