Nigerian Olympian Efe Ajagba is completing final preparations for his showdown with Cuban foe Frank Sanchez on October 9 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The bout will be featured on the all-heavyweight undercard of the Fury vs. Wilder III PPV.
The 6-6 power puncher views Sanchez as a very skilled fighter and he has been working closely with trainer Kay Koroma and his team in preparation their October 9 contest. Ajagba resumed training camp near his Houston-area home last month following the card’s postponement and has moved camp to Las Vegas to complete his final preparation.
Like many of the fighters on the card, the fight postponement was difficult for Ajagba but a special delivery brightened the early days of the delay. Ajagba and his girlfriend Tiya welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Tahari, in early August. Ajagba treasures being a father and says that playing with his son, Tiyon, is one of his favorite pastimes when he’s not training and he’s enjoyed spending precious time with his baby girl since her arrival.
That’s an excellent fight on paper. I’m leaning towards Sanchez.
This might be more competitive the Fury Wilder main event!
Def gonna buy the PPV. Usyk AJ such a great fight but undercard was gross and did not buy it.
Unless Fury shows up totaly out of shape he beats Willder like a ragdoll. Wilder’s long range wild right hand bombs keep missing Fury and there is no plan b..
I want to see this fight more than I want to see the main event!!! I can’t wait to see this one!!!!! Im not sure how good Sanchez chin is and I don’t know if Efe has the tools to touch Sanchez chin. Great fight. Great risk. My hat goes off to these guys. This is a treat
Decent fight, but not as intriguing as the main event, IMO. The revenge factor is in play with the main event and the controversy surrounding the alleged cheating of Tyson Fury. Stop making excuses for Fury if he loses, Wilder was given no recourse for his excuses by many.
I am looking forward to a night of heavyweights.
I still favor Fury because Fury’s defensive style, combination punching, pressure and weight advantage (on fight night) will cause Wilder’s mental block.
Sanchez has skills, and he has a hungry mean streak. I favor Sanchez to win by TKO. Ajagba seems too robotic to handle Sanchez.
I’ll take Ajagba, but this is a great fight on paper because both guys have a lot of talent and you could make a sound argument for either guy. FWIW, October 9th is shaping up to be the best fight card (on paper, anyway) that has come our way in a long time.
This is a good card! Hope all goes well and all these hw fights take place.
