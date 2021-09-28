By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBC flyweight challenger Hussein “Hussy” Hussein has been hospitalized after being diagnosed with Covid-19 in Sydney. Hussy’s brother Nedal told Fightnews.com® that his brother had suffered pneumonia and his lungs had collapsed but his condition had now stabilized and had not worsened.

In 2003, Hussein challenged WBC flyweight champion Pongsalek Wonjongkam in Bangkok Thailand. Hussein also featured in two bouts with WBC flyweight champion Jorge Arce in 2005.

After retirement, Hussein Hussein became a boxing trainer along with his brothers Billy Hussein and Maz Hussein at the Bodypunch Boxing Gym in Lakemba Sydney Australia.

The Australian boxing fraternity are saying their prayers for Hussy’s speedy recovery.