September 27, 2021
Boxing News

Shields set for second MMA bout

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) announced that two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-division boxing world champion Claressa Shields will compete in her second MMA fight on Wednesday, October 27 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Shields will be facing Abigail Montes (2-0).

The GWOAT is coming off a come-from-behind TKO victory in her MMA debut in June. She should be able to outmuscle the 21-year-old Montes, who will be stepping up from the 135lb division. ESPN will televise.

Boxing's top division re-adjusts

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>