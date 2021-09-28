The Professional Fighters League (PFL) announced that two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-division boxing world champion Claressa Shields will compete in her second MMA fight on Wednesday, October 27 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Shields will be facing Abigail Montes (2-0).

The GWOAT is coming off a come-from-behind TKO victory in her MMA debut in June. She should be able to outmuscle the 21-year-old Montes, who will be stepping up from the 135lb division. ESPN will televise.