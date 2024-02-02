Usyk-Fury Notes Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is still preparing to fight on February 17. Promoters are hoping to find a suitable opponent. IBF mandatory challenger Filip Hrgovic has been mentioned as a possibility.

Fury’s cut happened in the same area around the right eye where he had previously suffered a bad cut against Otto Wallin some years back.

The boxer who cut Tyson Fury in sparring is reportedly heavyweight Agron Smakici (20-2, 18 KOs).

Tyson Fury posted on Instagram: “Can’t help getting injured in sparring but what I can say [is] Usyk was in trouble. I am in fantastic shape. I will reschedule soon as I can. 2024 a massive year for team GK.

Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk responded, "Wish you soonest recovery. God sent you a sign. Think of retirement, brother."

