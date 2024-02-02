All Star Boxing President Felix “Tuto” Zabala Jr announced Friday morning a one-year two-fight partnership with Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino in Niagara Falls, NY. The plan is to continue with the popular series “Seneca Fight Night” which was last promoted by Zabala in October 2022 and live on ESPN Knockout.

“We are delighted to be back in Seneca Niagara Falls, a region with rich boxing history” notes Zabala Jr “We will continue to build momentum off previous events and feature the best fighters from Western New York. The feedback has been phenomenal, fans are eager for another great night of boxing.”

All Star Boxing has held three successful sold out shows and in the process has hosted some of the best local talent including highly touted Mikiah Kreps, Alexander Castellano, Wilfredo Flores, and Emmanuel “Pinky” Colon amongst others.

The first show is slated for Friday, May 10th with more event details and ticket information to follow.