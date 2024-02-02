Queensberry Promotions Statement: WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury has been forced to postpone his fight with unified Champion Oleksandr Usyk after sustaining a freak cut during a sparring session in Riyadh.
The cut, which opened above Fury’s right eye, required urgent medical attention and significant stitching, and will obviously require a period of recovery, scuppering any possibility of the fight with Usyk taking place on 17th February in Saudi Arabia.
A spokesperson said: “Whilst this is still breaking news it is clearly a massive disappointment, after the work that has been done by so many people to finally deliver this historic event to the world. Once the Doctors have appraised Tyson’s eye, we will have a better idea of the period of recovery needed. Once known we will work diligently with all the stakeholders and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to reschedule this fight as soon as possible and will of course keep everyone updated with developments.”
A disappointed Tyson added: “I am absolutely devastated after preparing for this fight for so long and being in such superb condition. I feel bad for everyone involved in this huge event and I will work diligently towards the rescheduled date once the eye has healed. I can only apologise to everyone affected including my own team, Team Usyk, the undercard fighters, partners, and fans as well as our hosts and my friends in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”
Generally, cuts near the eye/orbital area heal approximately 1% per day. That being said, 100 days out from the ring for the fight to take place. Then a person has to wonder if Fury will delay the fight longer if his mental health is not intact. He has done this before. Usyk is getting older, and the time is now to face off. Fury will hold Usyk on the inside during the fight. Usyk is the much better boxer per say. However, Fury resorts to holding and laying on fighters when he’s outgunned on the inside.
We’ve been saying Fury will find some excuse to avoid the fight. Did he have to bang his head against the wall to get that cut, or is it Hollywood makeup?
Fury went up against Wilder 3 times yet you don’t think he wants this fight. Why?
Because Tyson can take a punch but Usyk is a much better boxer than Wilder. Also, Fury knows he can’t get into Usyk’s head like he did with Wilder.
Wilder is a one trick pony. Usyk will dance rings around him.
Lets pretend Fury didnt need to be taken to court to honor his rematch agreement with Wilder. He didnt wanna fight then either.
It looks like Hollywood makeup.
How so
They produce “injuries” just like that all the time in movies.
What a shock. Next he will fight Chisora.
For some reason…. I’m not THAT disappointed.
Too good for to be truth
I really feel bad for the boxers in supporting fights on this card. Will they still be able to box on that date, or will they have to wait also? I was not one, but there were a lot of skeptics whether this fight would take place, and many feeling that Fury would be the one to have some kind of injury so the match would not go on. But with the amount of money he would receive, I can’t suggest he did this purposely. I felt that way many years ago when David Haye was supposed to box him, and Haye came up with two different injuries.
the supporting boxers are usually the ones impacted the most, specially the up and coming fighters
Im mad because I was going to put some money at casino for the draw
Absolutely Knew this would happen , Fury knows Usyk has got his number , It just shows he will do anything to wriggle out of this fight until he’s in better shape , Probably got his brother to give him a No glove dig so it looks genuine , I used to like Fury but I’m not falling for this…..all I see now when I look at Fury is a blocked toilet .
Surprise surprise!
That cut needs a lot of time to heal and clearly very light sparring if any. Fight will b rescheduled for July or September.
Fury looks like an old man here. Thats a very bad cut for sparring. Seems he has bad scar tissue that will keep giving him problems.
Thank you Otto Wallin!!
At least a statement was made right away. There are times we hear the rumors days before anything official gets out. I cant tell if the cut is slice or ripped and no idea how much scar tissue is involved. So its not clear how long it will take to get safely back into training, but hopefully less than six months.
Hope they have a replacement to take the place of Fury and the whole card still goes on and all the undercard fighters still get their due.
It would be good if they could get a top guy to replace Fury – who should just retire or go into WWE wrestling. Most are already scheduled at this point, but there’s Hrgovic, or maybe Kabayel, tho I think his last win was a fluke. Wallin could be one of them if he didn’t, IMHO, deliberately throw his last fight. They’d need more time to prepare, though.
Ruiz should take the fight if offered.
It happens
Just gotta wait a bit longer for this match but it will happen, with all the money invested and to be earned I doubt anybody does not want this bout to happen.
I just wonder if Usyk will stay active or just remain inactive and wait till Fury is good to go
Hope for a speedy recovery and see you soon
I wonder if usyk was using protection
I think he was not
Fury I meant
In a fight of this magnitude, why he would not spar with headgear?
Maybe the Zhang-Parker match can be moved to the Joshua-Ngannou card.
There is about 30 million reasons$ why this isn’t Tyson wanting to pull out, in saying that, both of them are holding up the belts, usyk at least should defend his belts instead of waiting another 6 months