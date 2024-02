DAZN Weights from Las Vegas Conor Benn 150.6 vs. Peter Dobson 150.6

Austin Williams 159.8 vs. Armel Mbumba-Yassa 159.8

Johnny Fisher 242.8 vs. Dmytro Bezus 270

Khalil Coe 175.8 vs. Gerardo Osuna 175.2

George Liddard 162.4 vs. Andrew Buchanan 164.4

Jimmy Sains 165.4 vs. Alejandro Avalos 161.6 Venue: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Promoter: Matchroom

Teofimo: There will definitely be a KO Usyk-Fury Notes

