Sportbooks have unified heavyweight world champion Oleksander Usyk listed as a 2:1 favorite to successfully retain his WBA, IBF, and WBO titles against former champion Anthony Joshua in Saturday’s rematch in Saudi Arabia. The bout will air on DAZN in the U.S. market.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
If Joshua loses, he’s done. No longer a top 5 heavyweight.
As long as he can draw a crowd he will be a top 5 heavyweight. Whether or not he is good enough to be in the top 5 is another story
Yeah I don’t see this fight being different. The Ruiz KO turned Joshua into a boxer that relies on his jab and keeps his distance or holds in close but he really isn’t that great of a boxer. He’s better than most heavyweights but nowhere near Usyk’s class. So he is better off just going out there all guns blazing and let the chips fall