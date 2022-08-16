August 16, 2022
Usyk favored to beat Joshua again

290622 Mark Robinson#17 Usyk V Aj 301
Photo: Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Sportbooks have unified heavyweight world champion Oleksander Usyk listed as a 2:1 favorite to successfully retain his WBA, IBF, and WBO titles against former champion Anthony Joshua in Saturday’s rematch in Saudi Arabia. The bout will air on DAZN in the U.S. market.

