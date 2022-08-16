Usyk favored to beat Joshua again Sportbooks have unified heavyweight world champion Oleksander Usyk listed as a 2:1 favorite to successfully retain his WBA, IBF, and WBO titles against former champion Anthony Joshua in Saturday’s rematch in Saudi Arabia. The bout will air on DAZN in the U.S. market. Tyson Fury still WBC champion for now Like this: Like Loading...

