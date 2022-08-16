By Joe Koizumi

Younger brother of former WBC 108-pound champ Masamichi Yabuki, southpaw prospect Masanori Rikiishi (12-1, 7 KOs), 130, kept his OPBF 130-pound belt as he scored a fine TKO victory over Filipino Tomjune Mangubat (15-2, 12 KOs), 130, at 2:45 of the fourth round on Sunday in Osaka, Japan. His left uppercut to the face was the haymaker.

Mitsuro Brandon Tajima (2-0, 2 KOs), 264.75, acquired the vacant Japanese heavyweight belt by pummeling Korean champ Sung-Min Lee (7-3-1, 2 KOs), 246, into submission at 1:09 of the first round in a scheduled ten.

Former WBA 105-pound champ Ryo Miyazaki (26-3-3, 11 KOs), 112, was badly halted by WBC #8 light-fly Azael Villar (19-1-3, 15 KOs), 110.75, at 2:43 of the opening session in a scheduled eight. Miyazaki showed nothing before he was lopsidedly battered by the Panamanian and the ref called a halt.

Formerly WBA#1 ranked feather Hiroshige Osawa was badly dropped by a left hook of Filipino Joe Santisima twice and was declared a TKO loser at 1:56 of the fifth round in a scheduled eight. Osawa, 37, announced his farewell to ring activity.

Promoter: KWORLD3