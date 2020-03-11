Pound-for-pound star Oleksandr Usyk (17-0, 13 KOs) will face Derek Chisora (32-9, 23 KOs) in a heavyweight clash at The O2 in London on May 23, live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US.

“As a cruiserweight, I reached the highest heights as undisputed champion and now I am following the same path as a heavyweight,” said Usyk. “I expect a real test in Chisora – he is strong, tough and resilient. I recall being an amateur and watching his fight with Vitali Klitschko. It seemed so big and far away. Now I am myself taking a fight against Chisora. I am working hard in my training camp to show a spectacular performance on May 23rd.”

“WAR is coming,” said Chisora. “Usyk reckons he can step up and survive with the big boys. He may be the undisputed cruiserweight champion of the world but on May 23rd he will find out what it feels like to be hit by a real heavyweight. He is coming to my backyard, I’m going to remind him exactly why he hid in the cruiserweight division and also get revenge for my boy, Tony Bellew. This will be WAR.”