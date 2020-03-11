Pound-for-pound star Oleksandr Usyk (17-0, 13 KOs) will face Derek Chisora (32-9, 23 KOs) in a heavyweight clash at The O2 in London on May 23, live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US.
“As a cruiserweight, I reached the highest heights as undisputed champion and now I am following the same path as a heavyweight,” said Usyk. “I expect a real test in Chisora – he is strong, tough and resilient. I recall being an amateur and watching his fight with Vitali Klitschko. It seemed so big and far away. Now I am myself taking a fight against Chisora. I am working hard in my training camp to show a spectacular performance on May 23rd.”
“WAR is coming,” said Chisora. “Usyk reckons he can step up and survive with the big boys. He may be the undisputed cruiserweight champion of the world but on May 23rd he will find out what it feels like to be hit by a real heavyweight. He is coming to my backyard, I’m going to remind him exactly why he hid in the cruiserweight division and also get revenge for my boy, Tony Bellew. This will be WAR.”
Chisora is a really good journeyman. He’s a perfect opponent for Usyk to quiet the critics who don’t think being the Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion is enough to earn a shot at the Heavyweight Championship.
A win here does little to tell where Usyk stands as a Heavyweight contender. Usyk been fighting long enough. At 33 years old – Its either fuck or walk at this point. Needs to fight and step up instead of waiting for sweet opportunity.
An interesting match. How Dylan Whyte did against Chisora twice, and how Usyk will do will be interesting. Also of course let’s not forget that Tyson fury twice beat pretty easily Chisora.
Chisora has a great shot at winning here. he’s been in some exciting fights and has lost against some of the best. Usyk hits hard also and is quicker, but I need to see if he can carry his power up to the heavyweight division. This should provide us all more information on how Usyk will be as a heavyweight.
10 rounds I hope….Let me save you the time….100-90 Usyk…..He’s not an action fighter in an age where Heavy’s are letting it all hang out…. Hope this guy never gets a belt….
Chisora might talk all he wants, he is allowed, also the star in this fight, I mean the side where 90% of the assistants will be favouring. The problem for Chisora and his so called WAR, is that across the ring will be one the most complex boxers, maybe with the highest ring IQ in boxing, along with Fury and Lomachenko. It won’t be a boring fight from the purest boxing point of view. I am envisioning a systematic dissection of a courageous veteran, to the point that a merciful corner will call a day, late on the fight. No need for extra rounds of punishment
Love Chisora’s no nonsense, fight anyone attitude, but he’s no spring chicken and has been in some tough wars. Shame he didn’t have a top notch trainer and a calmer head on his shoulders around 10 years ago.
Age, father time and Usyk beat him here, Usyk by points or late stoppage, sadly.