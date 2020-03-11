Undefeated three-division world champion Claressa Shields will attempt to become the first boxer in the four-belt era to become an undisputed world champion in two weight divisions when she faces unbeaten IBF super welterweight champion Marie-Eve Dicaire in a 154-pound unification bout on May 9, live on SHOWTIME from the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center in Shields’ hometown of Flint, Michigan.

The winner will walk away with Shields’ WBC and WBO titles, Dicaire’s IBF belt, and the WBA (super) crown. This is the first time in its 99-year history that the WBA has awarded a super champion belt to a female boxer.