By David Finger

Fightnews.com® is sad to report the passing of former light heavyweight world title challenger DeAndrey Abron, who tragically was killed in a car accident on Sunday, March 8th.

Abron was one of most accomplished boxers to come out of the Army since Ray Mercer, winning a national Golden Gloves gold medal in 2003. He also won gold in the All Army/Armed Forces Championship from 1998-2003. Abron was team captain for the World Championships in 2001 and was an Olympic Team alternate in 2000.

After turning pro, Abron won his first six fights and on September 1, 2007 he captured the NABO light heavyweight title when he upset undefeated contender Shane Benfield by way of twelve round decision. On April 26, 2008 he took on undefeated Hungarian Zsolt Erdei in a fight for the WBO light heavyweight title, dropping a decision to Erdei. Abron would fight some of boxing’s most noteworthy contenders over the next three years, including a heavyweight fight against then up and coming Deontay Wilder on February 19, 2011. Abron retired later that year with a record of 15-10, 10 KOs.

“DeAndrey Abron was the SOLE reason I enlisted in the US Army to join the World Class Athlete Program to compete as a boxer,” former professional boxer Torrence Daniels said of the loss of his friend on a Facebook post. “He was like a brother to me and is gonna be missed tremendously!”

Funeral services will be at the Grace Evangelistic Temple at 2214 Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio on Wednesday at 11:00 AM. Abron was 47-years old.