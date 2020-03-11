2-time world champion “El Feroz” Fernando Vargas poses during the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame announcement of its 2020 class of inductees today at the Fernando Vargas Fighting Foundation in Las Vegas.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Vargas inducted as a heavyweight. I would like to see an exhibition between Hamed and Vargas.
If watch
He looks good and healthy..looks like hes been doing some powerlifting….hopefully enjoying retirement. He had a great career cut shot by back issues. Big wins vs ike quartey and dominated winky Wright.. and a fight of the decade with Tito.
He’s a cool guy, very friendly. I met him on a few occasions at a boxing gym in Los Angeles. Real Mexican Warrior, not like Canelo who rather box than fight. He took a massive beating at the hands of Trinidad. After the Trinidad fight he was never close to the same but still had enough juice to give Oscar a decent fight.
That was a tit for tat fight that is rarely seen today. It was anyone’s fight until El Ferroz got caught. No shame in his game. He always came to fight.
Moved up far too quickly and it cost him and us as fans. Saw him spar at La Colonia when he was 15 or 16 and knew he was special then and told everybody I knew about him. But they threw him to the wolves and it ended up cutting his career short.
He needed another year or 2 for Tito fight and even then low blows were ridiculous and definitely played a roll in his defeat. Think if they had moved him slower he would’ve been better off but at same time they probably figured it was best to keep him in gym because his crew and his mentality was not conducive to avoiding trouble.
But he was someone who could’ve been an all time great if moved with more caution. The balls to the wall approach cost his career big time.