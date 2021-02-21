Rising junior lightweight Gabriel Flores Jr. (20-0, 7 KOs) scored sixth round KO over former world title challenger Jayson Velez (29-8-1, 21 KOs) in the co-feature for Berchelt-Valdez on Saturday night inside “The Bubble” at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Flores dropped Valez in round six, then finished the job with his follow-up barrage. Time was 1:47.

Unbeaten IBF #5, WBO #5, WBC #7 middleweight Esquiva Falcao (28-0, 20 KOs) was victorious when two-time world title challenger Artur Akavov (20-4, 9 KOs) couldn’t continue four rounds due to a broken nose. 2012 Olympic silver medalist Falcao is ready for better competition.

Unbeaten junior welterweight Elvis “The Dominican Kid” Rodriguez (11-0-1, 10 KOs) went the distance for the first time against Luis Alberto Veron (18-3-2, 9 KOs). After eight rounds, scores were 78-74, 79-73, 79-73.

18-year-old welterweight Xander Zayas (7-0, 5 KOs) went the full six against James Martin (6-2, 0 KOs). Scores were 60-54 3x.

Middleweight Javier Martinez (3-0, 1 KO) scored a first round TKO over Billy Wagner (3-2, 1 KO). Stopped with Wagner taking big shots. Time was 1:51.

Welterweight Omar Rosario (3-0, 1 KO) scored a second round KO over Uriel Villanueva (1-0, 0 KOs). Villanueva down twice in round two. Time was 2:38.