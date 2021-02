By Héctor Villarreal

In the main event of the first boxing card held in Panama in more than a year, Roger Saldaña (6-0-1, 2 KOs) stayed undefeated by winning a close decision over Johnny Garay (7-5-2, 7 KOs) to claim the Panamanian National championship of the light flyweight division on the main event of the G&V Entertainment at the Hotel El Panama, which accomplished all of the anti Covid-19 health and safety measures. After 8 rounds of intense action, all three judges scored the fight 76-75.