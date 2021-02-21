Former IBF lightweight champion Robert Easter Jr. (23-1-1, 14 KOs) scored an uneventful twelve round unanimous decision over Ryan Martin (24-2, 14 KOs) in a super lightweight bout. Scores were 117-111, 118-110, 118-110.
