Results from Mohegan Sun Former IBF lightweight champion Robert Easter Jr. (23-1-1, 14 KOs) scored an uneventful twelve round unanimous decision over Ryan Martin (24-2, 14 KOs) in a super lightweight bout. Scores were 117-111, 118-110, 118-110. Saldaña beats Garay in boxing return to Panama

