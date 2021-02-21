Undefeated former featherweight world champion Oscar Valdez (29-0, 23 KOs) brutally knocked out and dethroned WBC super featherweight world champion Miguel “Alacran” Berchelt. (38-2, 34 KOs) in round ten on Saturday night inside “The Bubble” at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Valdez outboxed Berchelt over the first three rounds, then staggered Berchelt in round four. Valdez was credited with a knockdown when Berchelt reeled into the ropes. Berchelt was wobbling all over until the bell. Berchelt recovered and began to ramp up his offense in round six. Valdez dropped Berchelt again in round nine. The end came in round ten when Valdez knocked Berchelt out cold with a huge left hand. Berchelt fell face first. The time was 2:59.

At the time of the KO, Valdez was ahead 89-80, 88-81, and 87-82. It was a masterclass by Valdez.