Undefeated former featherweight world champion Oscar Valdez (29-0, 23 KOs) brutally knocked out and dethroned WBC super featherweight world champion Miguel “Alacran” Berchelt. (38-2, 34 KOs) in round ten on Saturday night inside “The Bubble” at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
Valdez outboxed Berchelt over the first three rounds, then staggered Berchelt in round four. Valdez was credited with a knockdown when Berchelt reeled into the ropes. Berchelt was wobbling all over until the bell. Berchelt recovered and began to ramp up his offense in round six. Valdez dropped Berchelt again in round nine. The end came in round ten when Valdez knocked Berchelt out cold with a huge left hand. Berchelt fell face first. The time was 2:59.
At the time of the KO, Valdez was ahead 89-80, 88-81, and 87-82. It was a masterclass by Valdez.
esta pelea fue como la de sergey kovalev contra el canelo. nomas se presento por el cheque. se miro como un robot
I shove my foot in my mouth and eat my words. I did not see it going this way. Hopefully berchelt is ok.
Yup me too as I didn’t think Valdez could take it anymore. He took berchelt to school here with his boxing. Wow did berchelt ever take a ton of shots here, certainly hope he will be ok after that.
Most did not, Berchelt was a 4-1 favorite. I also thought he would win.
That was absolutely brutal! Best wishes to Berchelt! WOW!
That was difficult to watch, the corner should have stopped the fight before that brutal knockout. Brerchelt was brutalized the whole fight.
Credit to Valdez, I was wrong, he showed incredible boxing skills and showed he carried his power to that weight even when his opponent rehydrated 16lbs.
Prayers for Berchelt, he didn’t look good being loaded into the ambulance. God Bless.
Juan Valdez, yes they should’ve as berchelt made a comment that he was going to lose. His trainer tried to talk him out of it but he was checked out.
between rounds 7 and 8 I believe, it seems like Berchelt wanted the fight stopped.
Valdez is an animal.
What a great fight. Valdez fought the perfect fight. Speed, accurate punches, great defense and kept focus. Best wishes to Berchelt. He is a warrior.
Valdez proof everyone wrong! Great boxing abilities, controlled his stamina and delivered a brutal KO.
Honestly, Berchelt looked drained going into the fight and he looked unsteady from round 1…..Much credit to Valdez for remaining focused and closing the show ..
I totally got this one wrong! Great win for Valdez. I hope Berchelt is ok.
Eddy Reynosa is transforming Mexican boxing into something spectacular. He is adding defense, finesse and movement to the Mexican style boxing and it’s scary. Valdez congratulations. Berchelt hope he is well.
I was absolute sure that Reynoso would make Valdez a better fighter.
Congratulations to the Champ. Very well thought out analysis and fight plan by Team Canelo. Credit to Valdez to sticking to that plan and executing it. We all knew he has the skills but thought he would get worn down then taken out. Instead he boxed beautifully and picked his shots until he rocked Berchelt in the 4th. After that he was able to really impose himself until the end. Credit to Berchelt but hated seeing him take that much punishment.
Tonight it wasn’t team canelo, it was team Valdez.
I was brutally wrong in my prediction. Congratulation Valdez and speedy recovery Bechelt.
Woooow…that KO had IMPACT.
Apparently, Berchelt’s great weakness is the American boxing style. Meaning, Valdez presented a nice jab with snap behind it. Valdez provided solid upper body movement/head movement “off the line.” Valdez kept Berchelt off balance/out of rhythm by turning Berchelt and by locking up Berchelt. Berchelt also had no answer(s) for Valdez’s quick hands (especially the powerful left hooks). Valdez’s American boxing style (mean streak added) made Berchelt look like he was punching under water.
Valdez displayed an excellent American boxing style packed with offensive/defensive rhythms, and Berchelt was unable to make adjustments. Valdez was an aggressive, “mean thinking man’s fighter.” I look forward to Valdez’s future fights because he combines his mean streak with an American boxing style.
Berchelt looked like sh1t. He ate combinations like he eats twinkies and pizzas. Valdez looked great. Berchelt was a major disappointment.
The ref and Berchelt’s corner have the primary duty to protect Berchelt. They both failed and are lucky no one died.
Another example of a fighter draining himself and risking his life. If you know boxing, you can see this type of thing play out. Berchelts’ legs were gone. I really hope he is ok. Nice Job, Valdez.
Did Berchelt have problems making the weight limit?
Yes ! I got this one right ! I knew Valdez wasn’t getting the respect he earned by the so called boxing expert (everyone of them had Berchelt as the winner)..
I was starting to worry about Berchelt’s health BEFORE that bomb landed. Extreme weight cutting has been tied to head injuries, and I couldn’t help but wonder if that’s what was going on tonight. He looked shaky several times from the 4th on. Hopefully he is Ok.
As far as Valdez, that was just a tremendous performance. He worked that jab beautifully tonight, confused Berchelt with his movement, and simply kicked his behind. Also fought well out of the southpaw stance. If there’s any possible fault that could be found in Valdez tonight, it’s that he let his man off the hook in the 5th. Was a little frustrating seeing him back off of an obviously wounded Berchelt, which let him back into the fight for a couple of rounds, but congrats to Oscar for eventually scoring a great win.
This could be the end of Berchelt career, that’s one reason you don’t predict that you are going to KO a rival, Hope I am wrong and he recovers.
Yeah, Berchelt’s legs looked shot from the beginning, almost punch-drunkess…wars must have caught up to him and as I mentioned on another post, the head and chin going up in the air is a recipe for disaster. Good win for Valdez, he’s serviceable, but not elite. Speedy recovery to the former champ.
Berchelt looks really weak maybe trouble making weight
Prayers for Miguel Berchelt.His corner should gave stopped the fight. Shame on them. Too many folks worried about instead of doing the right thing. Hats off to Oscar Valdez. He looked like Salvador Sanchez and Juan Marquez wrapped into one. Absolutely beautiful display of boxing.