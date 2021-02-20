Chudinov-Chilemba ends in draw Former WBA super middleweight champion and reigning WBA gold champion Fedor Chudinov (23-2-1, 16 KOs) fought to a surprising ten round draw against former contender Isaac Chilemba (26-7-3, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at the Vegas City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Russia. Both men had their moments with Chudinov doing better late. Roy Jones Jr. was working Chilemba’s corner. The result snaps a nine-fight win streak for Chudinov. Results from London

