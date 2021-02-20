In a clash of undefeated welterweights, Florian Marku (8-0-1, 6 KOs) recovered from a sixth round knockdown to score an eighth round stoppage over Rylan Charlton (6-1-1, 3 KOs). Charlton’s corner threw in the towel with their man under fire.

Canelo Alvarez stablemate Gabriel Valenzuela (23-2-1, 13 KOs) took a ten round majority decision over Robbie Davies Jr (20-3, 13 KOs) to claim the vacant IBF Intercontinental super lightweight title. Valenzuela dropped Davies in round three. Valenzuela was docked a point for hitting on the break in round four. Valenzuela rocked Davies several times, had a knockdown, and had a big final round, but only managed to win on two cards 96-95, 96-95. The third card was 94-94!

Featherweight Jordan Gill (25-1, 7 KOs) outpointed Cesar Juarez (25-10, 19 KOs) over ten rounds to claim for the vacant WBA International title. Scores were 98-92, 98-93, 96-94.