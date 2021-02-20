Dillian Whyte’s eagerly anticipated rematch with Alexander Povetkin is heading to Gibraltar on a new date of March 27, live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and on DAZN in all other markets. Whyte was set to face Povetkin on March 6, but travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic have meant the fight has been pushed back three weeks.

Whyte will be attempting to avenge his shock knockout defeat to Povetkin last summer, with an announcement on a venue coming soon.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: “In the current environment we are always having to think on our feet. We did everything to try and make March 6 happen, but with the new travel restrictions it was impossible. Now we have something outside the box, compelling, and a unique setting for one of the heavyweight fights of the year – roll on the Rumble on the Rock!”