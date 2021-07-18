WBA interim lightweight champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero (14-0, 12 KOs) bludgeoned Anthony Yigit (24-2-1, 8 KOs) for seven rounds on Saturday night at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Late sub Yigit missed weight by 5 pounds. Romero dropped Yigit at the end of round five, moments after he had a point deducted. Romero then dropped Yigit twice more in round seven to end it. Time was 1:54.
In a total slugfest, unbeaten middleweight Amilcar Vidal (13-0, 11 KOs) escaped with a ten round majority decision against Immanuwel Aleem (18-3-2, 11 KOs). Aleem gave Vidal all he could handle. Scores were 95-95, 97-93, 97-93 for the A-side. Scattered boos from the crowd.
Unbeaten super welterweight Bakhram Murtazaliev (19-0, 14 KOs) outpointed Khiary Gray (16-6, 12 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 79-73, 79-73, 78-74.
Vidal has the height, range and pop to create some interest at 160. However, I would like to see Vidal step up his long jab for setting up power punches. I also want to see how Vidal reacts when he gets chin tested by a fighter with some pop.
160 has talent, and Vidal better understand how to use his jab to set up power punches or else he is in big trouble.
Aleem-Vidal was a tough fight to score, I’m glad I wasn’t a judge in that one. I thought Aleem pulled it out though. In the early rounds, Aleem was the busier, but in my opinion, less effective fighter. He was throwing a lot of arm punches and not really connecting solidly. Vidal was more composed and patient; he was sitting on his punches and landing the more significant blows. Around the 4th or 5th round Aleem clearly became more comfortable and was willing to trade with Vidal, often times getting the better of it, landing overhand rights and left hooks. I feared Vidal was going to get the decision, but I would have gone with Aleem. Bitter pill to swallow