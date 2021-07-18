WBA interim lightweight champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero (14-0, 12 KOs) bludgeoned Anthony Yigit (24-2-1, 8 KOs) for seven rounds on Saturday night at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Late sub Yigit missed weight by 5 pounds. Romero dropped Yigit at the end of round five, moments after he had a point deducted. Romero then dropped Yigit twice more in round seven to end it. Time was 1:54.

In a total slugfest, unbeaten middleweight Amilcar Vidal (13-0, 11 KOs) escaped with a ten round majority decision against Immanuwel Aleem (18-3-2, 11 KOs). Aleem gave Vidal all he could handle. Scores were 95-95, 97-93, 97-93 for the A-side. Scattered boos from the crowd.

Unbeaten super welterweight Bakhram Murtazaliev (19-0, 14 KOs) outpointed Khiary Gray (16-6, 12 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 79-73, 79-73, 78-74.