Tonight at the Stade Roi Baudouin in Brussels, Belgium, WBA cruiserweight world champion and local favorite Ryad Mehry (30-1, 25 KOs) retained his title with an eighth round TKO over WBA #14 rated Zhaoxin Zhang (10-2-1, 6 KOs) of China. Mehry was in command all the way, dropping Zhang in round three. In round eight, Mehry floored Zhang again with a huge left hook. Zhang beat the count again, but the ref ruled he couldn’t continue.