Tonight at the Stade Roi Baudouin in Brussels, Belgium, WBA cruiserweight world champion and local favorite Ryad Mehry (30-1, 25 KOs) retained his title with an eighth round TKO over WBA #14 rated Zhaoxin Zhang (10-2-1, 6 KOs) of China. Mehry was in command all the way, dropping Zhang in round three. In round eight, Mehry floored Zhang again with a huge left hook. Zhang beat the count again, but the ref ruled he couldn’t continue.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.