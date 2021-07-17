IBF #14 light heavyweight Adam Deines (20-2-1, 11 KOs) was victorious when 41-year-old journeyman Bernard Donfack (23-27-4, 11 KOs) couldn’t continue after round four due to a shoulder injury on Saturday night at the Seebühne in Magdeburg, Germany. It was Deines first appearance after his game effort against WBC/IBF world champion Artur Beterbiev in Moscow last March.

In a rematch, light heavyweight Michael Eifert (8-1, 2 KOs) took a ten round majority decision over previously unbeaten Tom Dzemski (17-1, 10 KOs). Scores were 97-93, 97-93, 95-95. Eifert avenged a razor-thin majority decision loss to Dzemski last August.

Unbeaten heavyweight Peter Kadiru (11-0, 6 KOs) stopped 44-year-old Adnan Redzovic (21-6, 9 KOs) in round two.

Unbeaten cruiserweight Jurgen Uldedaj (14-0, 5 KOs) halted Dmytro Serguta (7-2, 7 KOs) in round seven.