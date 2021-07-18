Bohachuk blasts out Baue in one World ranked super welterweight Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuk, (19-1, 19 KOs) scored a first round KO over Brandon ‘The Business’ Baue, (16-24, 11 KOs) at the Rock Rapids Rumble in Rock Rapids, Iowa. Coming off a KO loss to Brandon Adams in March, Bohachuk took out Baue with a body shot. Romero overpowers, stops Yigit

