In a clash for the undisputed 154-pound world championship, WBC/WBA/IBF champion Jermell Charlo (34-1-1, 18 KOs) and WBO champion Brian Castaño (17-0-2, 12 KOs) battled to a twelve round split draw on Saturday night at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Charlo stunned Castaño in round two, but Castaño put a lot of pressure on Charlo and often outworked him. Charlo hurt Castaño in round ten and closed strongly. Scores were 114-113 Castaño, 117-111 Charlo. 114-114 draw. No undisputed champion.
Scoring Update: Steve Weisfeld (114-113 Castaño) gave Charlo 10-8 in round ten. Nelson Vazquez (117-111 Charlo) only gave Castaño three rounds. Tim Cheatham had it 114-114. All three gave Charlo the last three rounds.
117-111 wtf was that scoring this king of judge needs to retire super idiot
Draw is fair since Castano was less effective in the championship rounds. That one card is the reason people get pissed off. Jermall wouldn’t have scored the fight 117-111
I agree, a draw was within my conclusion as well. Jermall, in my opinion, should have been on the gas pedal in the middle rounds and beyond. He was rather stagnant with his offense and gave Castano the ability to get the fight so close. Castano lacked the crack in his arsenal to keep Jermall on the retreat. On the other hand, Jermall had horsepower but failed to keep it highly active to his advantage. I predicted Jermall on a TKO. Yep, wrong guess for me this time.
Darin boxing is scored on the 10 point must system. 10 points to the winner of the round. There are no extra points for the “championship rounds” I had the fight 115-113 Castano
I had Dan Rafael’s twitter feed going during this fight. He had Castano winning 116-112. Don’t think he won by that much, but I can see how people may have thought Castano squeaked out a decision. A Draw seems fair to me. It didn’t effect the outcome, but I don’t agree with the judge who had round ten 10-8 for Charlo. I didn’t think Castano was THAT hurt, and he started coming back toward the end of the round. Good fight, and we’ll be seeing this again in a few months.
Nelson Vasquez is what’s wrong with boxing how he could give charlo 9 of the 12 rounds is beyond belief, charlo won 4 maybe 5 rounds at best, Charlo didn’t sound to keen on a rematch sounds like he wants no part of it
How is a guy like this employed? Why wouldn’t a sanctioning body sit him down and watch the fight with him and force him to explain how Charlo won 9 rounds? I had it 8-4, maybe 7-5. A draw is probably at the absolute maximum margin for error. And this moron scores it 3-9?
The judge that voted 117-111 should be barred…not to be believed.that score.
good old pbc this is the worst deceision they have ever come up with…its not who wins the fight its who they can make the most money off of
Castano dominated; winning at least 8 rounds minimum. Charlo needed a knockout to win. Judge Vazquez was so biased in favor of Charlo it’s absurd. Let’s see a rematch in Argentina!
It’s harder the cheat outside of the US. Why do you think Americans never want to fight elsewhere?
It’s just as easy to cheat outside the US, just not in favor of American fighters.
Because they usually get robbed!!!
Fair decision, the only questionable part was the judge who had Charlo 117-111. I had it 114-113 Charlo. I scored the 10th a 10-8 for Charlo since he had Castano on skates for a significant amount of time during that round.
a draw was fair rematch please
Castano was robbed!
Could have been worse! At least he gets to keep his belt! The Co-main event though, I can’t wait to see “Rolly” get his ass handed what a dirty fighter. My guess he is learning those elbows from Mayweather.
117/111 huh? Where do they dredge up these idot judges from pond scum. He was hurt fairly bad a few times, but carried most of the fight.
Spectacular fight and you can’t argue with a draw. Neither fighter seemed too displeased with the decision, especially Charlo. He actually seemed happy . Castano applied the pressure all throughout the fight and outlanded and outhusted Charlo, but the rounds Charlo won, he won in a more spectacular and convincing fashion. He was more fluid with the combos and punches in bunches, while Castono managed to consistently land chopping zingers. Nobody likes a draw, but I honestly can’t name a winner either.
Great observation and analysis!
This is why people are so done with boxing. Charlo got out worked and lost. When your own corner tells you need a knockout to win and you’re the favored fighter in your own back yard, that tells you all you need to know.
What sucks is you could tell before the fight that Charlo was going to be the beneficiary of bad judging if it went the distance. In 99% of fights, you know who’s going to get the benefit from the judges. It was sort of like when Adrein Broner fought a couple months back; you knew if there was any somewhat close round, it was gonna be banked by the A-side fighter. It would be nice if the judges at least tried to at least give a cursory effort at fairness. 9 rounds for Charlo? There’s no way on Earth.
Great fight! Loved it! Great decision! Hopefully we can get these guys in the ring again for their next bout.
not sure why anyone would thumbs down this comment. It was a great fight and a rematch would be great.
because you had a fighter that pretty much outworked and dominated another and didn’t have a single judge give him the win and one gave him 3 rounds out of 12,
Great fight. Felt like Charlo needed to set up his punches instead of waiting for that big punch. Brian was more active and controlled the pace of the fight. Scoring the fight should be the analysis of the whole fight, not only the “championship rounds”. That 117-111 score card was horrendous. Respect to Charlo and Brian. Brian won the fight.
75% of the polled viewers think Castano won. 100% think Judge Vazquez is mentally insane!
117-111 ? Judging like that is exactly why boxing fans hate to watch fights like this. They are almost assured to see some biased, bullshit scoring. Never fails
7-5 Castaño. Good fight.
Castaño clearly won the fight! Charlo’s trainer knew they needed the KO. Charlo gave up almost every round trying to land the same counter left hook from the 2nd round all night. He didn’t have a back up plan other than wait for counters, Castaño made the adjustment after almost getting KO’d in the 2nd and implemented the high guard with well placed punches in the ropes. Entertaining fight nonetheless and Castaño should feel grateful they didn’t screw him with a loss.
That’s the big problem… isn’t it? You’re exactly right, Castano is lucky they didn’t just give Charlo the win. The judges were in the tank, and he still earned a draw. It sucks that such a thing should be a moral victory when fighting on American soil against an American fighter, but it is. That’s just how atrociously bad our boxing fights are scored here.
a draw always feels like kissing your sister, but well worthy of a rematch. [117-111 say that, even if Castano swept the last three rounds, he would still only see it as a draw at best …. ridiculous]
Close fight I think it was the right decision, but 117-111 for EITHER fighter is ridiculous.
As a proud American, I HATE DRAWS. I thought Castano did enough to earn a SD victory.
Anyhow, great fight, and Castano has to blame himself for not finishing rounds 10-12 in a strong manner because the fight was on proud Texas soil. Other than that, Castano fought with hunger, skills, grit and a mean streak; but I needed to see those qualities in rounds 10-12.
As for Jermell, I hope this is a staunch lesson to learn that no fighter is entitled to a victory, just by arriving to a fight. Meaning, Jermell fought with lazy jabs, lazy left hooks, lazy efforts, lazy right hands, lazy uppercuts and lazy determination. Jermell’s punch accuracy was horrible, too. Jermell did not have a mean streak in this fight, and he better thank his lucky Texas stars to get out with a draw!!
I picked Castano to win by SD. If there is a rematch, I will continue to pick Castano because he has the skilled Pitbull style to give Jermell h*ll in 10 of 10 fights.
For Castano, the stars at night, were not big and bright, deep in the heart of Texas.
A Draw is ok.the Most Charlo deserved..had Castano winning By 2 rounds…
they keep allowing these bs judges judge these fights ,standby he still will be allowed to judge another fight, gotta stop
Castano got robbed. CHARLO only won 3 to 4 rounds. That one judge messed up bad. Yes Charlo him one time bad which won him the round but not the fight. Charlo was even gald he got a draw cause he knows he lost. He didn’t even sound like he wanted any part of Castano in a rematch. What a mess.
Charlo hurt him in several rounds, but the fight was close and competitive. Castaneda was the aggressor but Charlo’s punches seemed to be doing more damage
I admit I lost money tonight! I had Charlo by Dec on my bet. In reality, I had Castano that won the fight 116-111 IMO
I picked Castano to win but after the fight had it a draw too, Fair result except for the BS score card of 117-111. Bring on the rematch
This is about winning or losing. Not about the favorite, whos more popular and who hits harder. Cantaño won hands down whether by a hair or a mile. A win is a win.