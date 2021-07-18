In a clash for the undisputed 154-pound world championship, WBC/WBA/IBF champion Jermell Charlo (34-1-1, 18 KOs) and WBO champion Brian Castaño (17-0-2, 12 KOs) battled to a twelve round split draw on Saturday night at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Charlo stunned Castaño in round two, but Castaño put a lot of pressure on Charlo and often outworked him. Charlo hurt Castaño in round ten and closed strongly. Scores were 114-113 Castaño, 117-111 Charlo. 114-114 draw. No undisputed champion.

Scoring Update: Steve Weisfeld (114-113 Castaño) gave Charlo 10-8 in round ten. Nelson Vazquez (117-111 Charlo) only gave Castaño three rounds. Tim Cheatham had it 114-114. All three gave Charlo the last three rounds.