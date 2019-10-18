By Kurt Wolfheimer at ringside

Super lightweight Julian “Hammer Hands” Rodriguez (18-0, 12 KOs) put thirty-seven fight veteran Leonardo Doronio (17-17-3, 11 KOs) on his back with a hard counter left up top in round six. Doronio made it to his feet, but he was in no shape to continue. Referee Benji Esteves smartly waved off the bout off at 2:29 of the sixth round, giving Julian Rodriguez the TKO victory.

Super bantamweight Jeremy “Magic hands” Adorno 3-0, 1 KO dropped Misael Reyes (1-3) with a right hook and then boxed his way to a solid four round unanimous decision victory by scores 40-35 x 2 and 38-37 respectively

Super lightweight prospect Josue “The Prodigy” Vargas (15-1, 9 KOs) used his superior hand speed and bodywork to easily outpoint Johnny “The Punisher” Rodriguez (9-5-1, 6 KOs) over eight rounds by scores 80-72 across the board.

Light heavyweight “Cannon Hands” Michael Seals (24-2, 18 KOs) needed just 98 seconds to demolish Elio “La Maquina” Trosch (14-9-2, 7 KOs). A left hoo finished Trosch.